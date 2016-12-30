Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Sports News | 30 December 2016 19:38 CET

Al Gharafa defender Rashid Sumaila recounts great moment of reuniting with Black Stars team mates

Ghana and Al Gharafa defender Rashid Sumaila says reuniting with his team mates in the Black Stars bought back nostalgic memories and made him feel great.

Sumaila, 23, reunited with the Black Stars after two years absence after coach Avram Grant handed him a call up in his provisional list for the 2017 Afcon.

The in-form defender who was recently voted the player of the first round of the Qatar Stars League for Al Gharafa has since shown great form after opening training with the team and says his first day gave him nostalgic feelings.

"It was great reuniting with my colleagues. You know I played with them during the 2014 World Cup qualifiers and at the World Cup. So it brought back some few memories," Rashid told Ghanasoccernet.com

"I had nostalgic feelings when we met before our first training but I knew that was normal because if you are away from your friends for two years and you reunite, obviously that is expected," he added.

Sumaila has been lauded by many who have watched him at the Stars' training with an admirable aggression.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter



