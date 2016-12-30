Gaziantepspor midfielder Fatau Mohammed ready for Ghana call up

Avram Grant could name his squad for the 2017 Afcon without in-form Gaziantepspor midfielder Fatau Mohammed but the enterprising player is counting his days of earning his first call up.

Fatau who has been in top form and has starred for his side for most part of the season insists he will swiftly respond anytime he is handed a call up.

"Every Ghanaian wants to play for the national team and I can't wait to be called," he told Ghanasoccernet.com

"I know for now, it is difficult to be invited for the Afcon but I am hoping for my time soon. With my form now and performance for Gaziantepspor, I know I'll be invited soon," he added.

