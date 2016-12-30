“God Lives In Messi,” – Mohammed Fatau Shares His Experience With The Argentine Footballing ‘God’

Ghanaian international and former Rayo Vallecano defensive midfielder Mohammed Fatau has recounted his ordeal with Argentine footballing ‘god,’ Lionel Messi on the field of play.

“Boss, would you like us to discuss about Messi here?

As for Lionel Messi, I can say God lives in him,” Mohammed Fatau told Jasmine Joe Debrah on Friday, December 30, 2016 on Happy [98.9] FM’s Anopa Bosuo Sports.

“I remember the ordeal I encountered with him on the field during my days with Granada. My coach had told me prior to the game that I should make sure that I do not give Lionel Messi any room to operate because he is highly skillful and also has speed,” he said.

“In fact, he told me it’ll be better for me to foul Lionel Messi than to allow him to surge on with the ball because he is capable of changing a game within a twinkle of an eye,” he added.

“I won my first tackle with Messi so that boosted my confidence thinking that I was going to overpower him, but I was left embarrassed on my second tackle where he (Lionel Messi) nutmegged me with ease so as for Messi he is a different breed,” he noted.

According to Mohammed Fatau, the Turkish Super League is a little bit tougher than the Spanish La Liga.

“The Super League is quite stronger than the La Liga because whereas the La Liga is a combination of skill and flare the Turkish League on the other hand is synonymous to the Italian Serie A which requires more of physical strength.”

Mohammed Fatau, 24 is now with Turkish Super League side Gaziantepspor.

