Clifford Aboagye Moves To Mexican Side Atlas FC On Loan

Ghana youngster Clifford Aboagye has moved to Mexican top-flight side Atlas FC for the rest of the season.

According to sources Aboagyea FC , Atlas FC have the first option to buy him on a permanent basis after the expiration of his deal.

Aboagye has moved from Spanish side CF Granada where he played regularly for the second side but could not break into the First Team.

The 21-year-old has failed to break the ice after being named the third best player at the FIFA U20 World Cup in Turkey. He is one of the players expected to take over from the Andre Dede Ayews, but not much has been seen of him.