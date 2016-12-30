Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Football News | 30 December 2016 17:47 CET

Clifford Aboagye Moves To Mexican Side Atlas FC On Loan

By Sammy Heywood Okine

Ghana youngster Clifford Aboagye has moved to Mexican top-flight side Atlas FC for the rest of the season.

According to sources Aboagyea FC , Atlas FC have the first option to buy him on a permanent basis after the expiration of his deal.

Aboagye has moved from Spanish side CF Granada where he played regularly for the second side but could not break into the First Team.

The 21-year-old has failed to break the ice after being named the third best player at the FIFA U20 World Cup in Turkey. He is one of the players expected to take over from the Andre Dede Ayews, but not much has been seen of him.

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Football News

when u open a quarrel between de preznt n de past,u will c dat u ve lost de future.
By: boateng emmanuel
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img