EXCLUSIVE: Jonathan Mensah, Edwin Gyimah could be out of Ghana squad for Afcon on health grounds

Out-of-form Anzhi Mackhachkala defender Jonathan Mensah and Orlando Pirates defender Edwin Gyimah could be out of Ghana squad for the 2017 Afcon finals in Gabon on health grounds, a grapevine souces has revealed.

The two have been training with the Black Stars since they commenced preparation for the Africa soccer fiesta but the source says Jonathan has been struggling with fitness while Gyimah could be dropped because of his recent accident.

"Jonathan has not been impressive since joining and we all know he is struggling with his fitness and Gyimah's recent accident will not allow the coach to name him. The medical team is still examining him but it doesn't look like he will go," the source disclosed.

Jonathan has been out of form for some time now surrendering his position to Leicester City's Daniel Amartey when Ghana played Uganda in Tamale a few months ago.

The Anzhi defender has been out of form since joining the Russian giants last year, playing only fifteen games in all competitions all season.

On the part of Gyimah, the Sea Robbers defender had a near-death accident about five days ago and the medical team of the Black Stars maintain that his inclusion in the team is likely to hit a snag.

Gyimah has been very impressive for Orlando Pirates this season winning player of the match on a couple of occasions but the fatal accident which led many in his car brutally injured could see him bid good bye to the tournament in Gabon.

Coach Avram Grant and his technical team are yet to take a final decision on the two but the source says it could be over for them.

