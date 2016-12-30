Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Sports News | 30 December 2016 17:25 CET

Andy Murray loses to David Goffin in season opener

By BBC

World number one Andy Murray started his new season with a surprise defeat to Belgian David Goffin in the semi-finals of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi.

Murray, who had not conceded a set in his previous five encounters against the Belgian, was beaten 7-6 (7-4) 6-4.

After losing the opening set at the exhibition tournament, Murray recovered to go 3-2 up in the second set.

But the world number 11 broke back and piled the pressure on the Briton.

Goffin will face either Milos Raonic or Rafael Nadal in Saturday’s final, with Murray up against the loser of the semi-final.

Murray lost just nine matches in his entire 2016 season.

