SWAG release list of nominees and winners for 42ND MTN-SWAG Awards

Accra, Dec 30, GNA - The Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG), has release the list of nominees and award winners for the 42nd Edition of the MTN-SWAG Awards.

In all, 20 categories covering 18 different sporting disciplines including football were released.

A statement from the Secretariat of the Association said, the list is a combination of nominees for selected categories, who will be announced on the night of the event early next year.

It added that, some of the nominees are straight winners who will be crowned on the night of the event.

The statement said, International Boxing Organisation (IBO) Lightweight Champion, Emmanuel 'Game Boy' Tagoe will vie for the Top Most Award 'Sports Personality of the Year' with former Black Stars player and Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) Instructor Tony Baffoe.

Baffoe was nominated for his exploits at FIFA, which has seen assume the role of Genera Coordinator of high profile matches both at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games and World Club Championship.

TP Mezembe winger Solomon Asante, who has been instrument in the success of the Congolese club both at local and international front, will go in for the Footballer of the Year Awards with Liecester City defender Daniel Amartey and West ham Player Andre Dede Ayew.

Liberty Professional sensation, Latif Blessing, Medeama SC Akwesi Donsu and Wa All Stars Richard Ofori will compete for the Premier League player of the Year, with Sandra Owusu-Ansah, Elizabeth Addo and Priscilla Adobea going for the Female Footballer of the Year.

Below is the full list of nominees and award winners:

(1) SPORTS PERSONALITY

(i) Emmanuel Tagoe

(ii) Anthony Baffoe

(2) FOOTBALLER OF THE YEAR

(i) Daniel Amartey

(ii) Andre Ayew

(iii) Solomon Asante

(3) PREMIER LEAGUE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

(i) Latif Blessing

(ii) Richard Ofori

(iii) Akwasi Donsu

(4) FEMALE FOOTBALLER OF THE YEAR

(i) Sandra Owusu-Ansah

(ii) Elizabeth Addo

(iii) Priscilla Adubea

(5) PROFESSIONAL BOXER OF THE YEAR

Emmanuel Tagoe

(6) NATIONAL TEAM OF THE YEAR

The Black Cranes (National Weightlifting Team)

(7) COACH OF THE YEAR

Paul Dogboe - (Trainer of Isaac Dogboe)

(8) AMATEUR BOXER OF THE YEAR

Abdul Walid Omar

(9) ASSOCIATION CHAIRMAN/PRESIDENT

Ben Nunoo-Mensah

(10) REFEREE OF THE YEAR

(i) Roger Barnor

(ii) Awal Mohamed

(iii)Aziz Adimah

(11) HOCKEY

(i) Female: Rachael Bamfoe

(ii) Male: Emmanuel Ankomah

(12) ATHLETICS

(i) Female: Nadia Eke

(ii) Male: John Ampomah

(13) TABLE TENNIS PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Derek Abrefa

(14) MOST PROMISING STAR OF THE YEAR

Sandra Owusu-Ansah (Black Maidens/Black Princesses)

(15) FEMALE CLUB OF THE YEAR

Ampem Darkoa Ladies - (17) MALE CLUB OF THE YEAR - Wa All Stars for winning the Ghana Premier League for the first time.

(16) DEDICATION AND VALOUR

Godwin Attram

(17) WEIGHTLIFTER OF THE YEAR

Christian Amoah

(18) KICKBOXER OF THE YEAR

Lawrence Nyanyo Nmai

(19) DISCOVERY OF THE YEAR

Richard Osafo

(20) PARA-ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

Yussif Amadu

*SPECIAL AWARDS (NON-COMPETITIVE) TO BE ANNOUNCED LATER

GNA