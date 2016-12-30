Ahooden Keep Fit Club donates to Echoing Hills Village

Patrick Obeng

Accra, Dec. 30, GNA - Ahooden Keep Fit Club on Thursday, donated items worth GH¢2, 000, 00 to the Echoing Hills Village Ghana at Madina in Accra.

The items were 10 bags of rice, two bags of maize two bags of gari, a quantity of detergents and second-hand clothes.

Mr Francis Kwame Opoku, Chairman of the Club, who made the donation on behalf of the club said they were touched by the plight of the inmates of the village and decided to offer the support.

He said the club had been offering support to various orphanages over the years and that plans were very far advanced to offer educational scholarships to some of the orphanages.

Pastor Lawrence Lamina, Centre Manager of the Echoing Hills Village, Ghana who received the items on behalf of the village thanked the club for their kind gesture.

He appealed to other clubs, Non-Governmental Organizations and benevolent societies to come to the aid of the village.

GNA