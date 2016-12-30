ER middle league final fails to produce winner

Benjamin Akoto

Akim Oda (E/R), December 30, GNA - This year's Eastern Regional Division Two Middle League final match between Phar Rangers FC of Mampong Akuapem and Unique FC from Old Tafo failed to produce a winner.

The match ended abruptly in the 108th minute of extra time after a controversial penalty awarded by the referee Emmanuel Kofi Agbodavi led to his attack and ending of the match at the AkimOda Sports Stadium.

The Phar Rangers FC players who became emotional about the penalty awarded against them and attacked the referee, which led to the end of the match.

The remaining 12 minutes of the match could not be played,because,the referee was hit in the process of the protest and as a result could not continue the match.

In the first half of the game, Phar Rangers FC created all the decent chances but failed to convert them.

The second half started with both teams pressing for a goal but could not find the net.

Phar Rangers FC saw their number reduce to 10, when their player Odei Daniel was red carded in the 47th minute for committing a foul on a Unique FC player.

Phar Rangers FC and Unique FC, Akosombo FC from Akosombo,BS Pelicans FC from Nsawam, Believers FC from Bepong, have all qualified to play in MTN FA Cup next season.

The other MTN FA Cup spot would be decided between Asona FC and Akroso Royals FC due to a protest against Asona FC in their last match.

As at the time of going to press, the Eastern Regional Middle League Committee was yet to issue any statement on the final match. GNA