We always go to

By: Angela Ayimbire

Accra, Dec 30, GNA - World Boxing Organisation (WBO) International Super Bantamweight Champion, Isaac Dogboe has said that his team always leave the shores of Ghana to fight with the mentality of "killing" or being "killed" hence they prepare adequately to ensure victory.

'We just don't go to participate, but to win titles, so when we go to a place we try to take control and that's why when we travel outside Ghana to fight, the mentality is to kill or to be killed therefore we prepare well and with the help of God we have been able to conquer so many fights,' he said.

Dogboe 22, was crowned the new champion after a TKO in the seventh round against the Argentinian Julian Evaristo Aristule during their under card fight for the Joseph Parker versus Andy Ruiz Junior event.

At a press conference on Thursday upon his arrival, he said he was optimistic of winning the title saying, 'We took off from Ghana to New Zealand with the hope of coming back victorious and glory be to God that we made it'.

'I knew this fight was going to be my 10th knock-out before I left and it really happened.

'People thought it was too early for me to fight with Aristule because he's an experienced fighter at his natural weight, he's a champion and but I believed that with God all things are possible and I'm glad that Ghana made it and not just Isaac Dogboe,' he said.

Paul Dogboe, his trainer and father added that, 'It's not about winning the world title but staying there as a winner.

'Isaac have been fighting Featherweight for the past four years. We want to take our time and fight two or three more fights to be ready for the world championship which we believe we will get there,' he noted.

'Aristule is a great fighter indeed but we knocked him out in round seven. This boy here carries a punch of a heavy weight boxer and when he gets you, you will go down regardless of whatever title you hold,' he boasted.

Asked about how 2016 has been, the trainer said, 'I remember saying that 2016 will be a great year and rating how far we have gone, I know the foundation has been laid and 2017 will be greater hopefully.

'Very soon the title will be coming home and so let's keep working hard'.

Dogboe won the WBO International super bantamweight title as well as the WBO Latino belt improving to 16-0 while Aristule slips to 32-7.

GNA