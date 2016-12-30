Black Stars Final Work Out Draw Soccer Fans To Aquinas Park

The Black Stars of Ghana who have been preparing feverishly for the 2017 AFCON continue to draw more fans each day and today being the final day, every one would like to have glimpses of the new stars in the team before they leave for their 12-day camping in Dubai.

The team have been training at the ST. Thomas Aquinas Park for the past two days under the eagle eyes of Coach Avram Grant and his assistants.

The Black Stars have been tasked to win the Cup of Nations title in Gabon after they painfully lost in the finals to Ivory Coast two years ago in Equatorial Guinea.

Black Stars midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has also called on Ghanaians to rally behind them ahead of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Black Stars are looking forward to break a 34-year jinx of failing to win the Cup of Nations title.

Ghana having last won the competition in 1982, have come close on three occasions (1992, 2010 and 2015) missing out in the finals.

Many passionate football enthusiasts in the country have charged the Black Stars team to clinch the trophy in Gabon to win back the love from the fans.

Badu wants support from the Nation as they move to the battle ground next month.

“As we have been saying always, they only thing we need is the support from the fans,” he spoke to the press.

“We want them to rally behind us and motivate us, that is the only way we can go all out to realize the dream, when we know that the fans are behind us.

Coach Avram Grant will name his final 23-man squad for Gabon 2017 on Saturday.

South-Africa based defender Edwin Gyimah was on Tuesday sneered by fans at the ST Thomas Acquinas Park after a challenge on his fellow teammate training the training.

The Orlando Pirates center-back received verbal assaults from the fans after a barbaric tackle on new boy Bernard Tekpetey.

Angered triggered among the fans after the former WA All Stars player quickly ordered his teammate (Bernard Tekpetey) to get up after the bad tackle.

It took the intervention of the team’s chief drummer and Equipment Handler, Joseph Langabel to calm the fuming fans.

Gyimah is said to be noted for his hard tackles on teammates at training.

Some of the new faces in the camp are Ebenezer Ofori, Latif Blessing, Raphael Dwamena, Godsway Dunyo, Lawrence Ati-Ziga and Nuru Sulley.

All of them are doing marvelously well and the coach may have it tough chosing and dropping.

Meanwhile, Yours truly wish the Black Stars all the best and may glory be theirs.