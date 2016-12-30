Alhassan Wakaso plays full throttle as Rio Ave account for his suitors Sporting Braga

Ghanaian midfielder Alhassan Wakaso continued his fine form in Portuguese League with an impressive performance against Sporting Braga.

Rio Ave were surprise winners on the day as they traveled to Braga to take a 2-1 win in the Portuguese Cup.

Rui Fonte gave Braga the lead but goals from Roderick Jefferson and Augusto Heldon gave Ave the victory.

Alhassan has been linked with a January move to Sporting Braga this January and he used the game to impress his prospective employers.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com