Sports News | 30 December 2016 15:25 CET

Middlesbrough Tracking Badu

By Daily Guide

It has come up from the camp of Italian Serie A side, Udinese that Middlesbrough are keeping close eye on Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang Badu.

And barring any unforeseen glitches, the former Asante Kotoko man will move from his comfort zone to the Queens land, having spent close to eight seasons at the Dacia Arena.

Indications are that the scouts watched Badu, who displayed brilliance last weekend against Sampdoria from the stands.

He is currently part of the Avram Grant's men putting pieces together for next January African championship in Gabon.

The attacking midfielder's performance has been impressive since joining the Italian grade A league almost seven years ago. Boro boss Aitor Karanka could make a move for him next month.

Badu, 26, has joined Udinese in January 2010 and has risen through the ranks and he is expected to play a key role in the Gabon championship.

He has distinguished himself since joining the Stars for their three-day non-residential training at the St Thomas Aquinas Park in Accra.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum

Sports News

