Former Ghana youth midfielder Paul Quaye training with FC Cartagena

Former Ghana youth international Paul Quaye is training with Segunda B side FC Cartagena with the view of signing for the club when transfer re-opens next month.

The 21-year-old defensive midfielder is coming from Slovakian side FK Senica where he made 12 appearances before the break.

Quaye arrived in Spain at the age of 16 and joined Espanyol and later made his La Liga debut under Mauricio Pochettino.

He became the second youngest player in the history of the catalan club to play in the first team but he could not maintain the momentum.

Quaye was scouted in Ghana during the Aspire Africa justify-your-inclusion.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com