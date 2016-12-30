Sports News | 30 December 2016 13:48 CET
Ghanaian forward Jeffrey Otoo signs for Atlanta United
Atlanta United football club have confirmed the signing of former Charity United forward Jeffrey Otoo.
The 18-year-old forward is arriving at the club with a huge pedigree after scoring 21 goals in 13 league games.
Jeffrey Otoo is described as a strong, powerful and quick young player. He is naturally left footed with powerful shooting ability and is a high energy performer off the ball.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].