Ghanaian forward Jeffrey Otoo signs for Atlanta United

Atlanta United football club have confirmed the signing of former Charity United forward Jeffrey Otoo.

The 18-year-old forward is arriving at the club with a huge pedigree after scoring 21 goals in 13 league games.

Jeffrey Otoo is described as a strong, powerful and quick young player. He is naturally left footed with powerful shooting ability and is a high energy performer off the ball.

