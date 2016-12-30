Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Ghanaian forward Jeffrey Otoo signs for Atlanta United

Atlanta United football club have confirmed the signing of former Charity United forward Jeffrey Otoo.

The 18-year-old forward is arriving at the club with a huge pedigree after scoring 21 goals in 13 league games.

Jeffrey Otoo is described as a strong, powerful and quick young player. He is naturally left footed with powerful shooting ability and is a high energy performer off the ball.

