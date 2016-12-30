Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Sports News | 30 December 2016 13:48 CET

EXCLUSIVE: Newcastle request to use Christian Atsu for January 02 clash

Newcastle United want the Ghana Football Association to grant them permission to use Christian Atsu for their Championship match against Blackburn Rovers on 02 January, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

This means the on-loan will be late in Ghana's camp in Dubai for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

Atsu has been impressive for the Magpies and been able to revive his club career.

He has scored three goals in 14 league matches.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

A king takes glory when his subjects are enjoying and not when they are crying.
By: Kyei-Afrifa.Ma.Germa
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img