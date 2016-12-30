Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Sports News | 30 December 2016 13:48 CET

2017 AFCON: Italy-based Ghanaian midfielder Selasi tips Ghana for Afcon glory

Italy-based Ghanaian midfielder Ransford Selasi has tipped the Black Stars to triumph over Africa in the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations to be staged in Gabon next month.

The Pescara midfielder who is loan to Novara believes that Ghana has what it takes to conquer Africa insisting this is the time.

'This current Black Stars team have the support of Ghanaians and they are good enough to win the 2017 AFCON.

'I have this feeling that they will bring the trophy home. But they only need the suport of Ghanaians and prayers so as to bring home that much needed trophy," Selasi said.

"I am confident they will make Ghanaians proud once again," he added.

Selasi was a member of the Pescara side that qualified the team into the Serie A but is loan at Novara for the rest of the season.

