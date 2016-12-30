Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Liberty star Latif Blessing honoured to be in Black Stars

It is surely the dream of every Ghanaian footballer to play for the Black Stars and Liberty Professionals attacker Latif Blessing says he is honoured to be part of the team.

The Liberty and Local Black Stars forward was handed a call up by head coach Avram Grant following an impressive season which saw him emerge goal king with 17 goals as well as the player of the season.

And the young, talented and mercurial forward says he is honoured.

'Is a big privilege to be in the team, I have been praying for this and I thank God for this,' he spoke to the media after Thursday's training session.

'I have been working very hard for this opportunity, and thanks to God I have been able to realize the dream, is now up to me to justify myself in the team.'

