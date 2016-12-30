Serena Williams Announces Her Engagement To Reddit Co-Founder … On Reddit

With just a few days left in 2016, the “engagement season” has added a power couple to its list.

On Thursday afternoon, tennis legend Serena Williams announced that she is engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. And fittingly, the 35-year-old Williams broke the news on Reddit with a poem she wrote in tribute to Ohanian.

“At the same table we first met by chance. This time he made it not by chance, but by choice,” Williams wrote on her verified Reddit account . “Down on one knee, he said four words, and I said yes.”

To which Ohanian, 33, replied: “And you made me the happiest man on the planet.”

All together now: Awwww.



The pair began dating in 2015, but has kept a relatively low profile on their relationship, a change of pace from the A-list celebrities linked to Williams in the past, like musicians Drake and Common.

Both Williams and Ohanian are megastars in their field. Williams is the highest-paid female athlete in the world with a total earning of $28.9 million, according to Forbes , and is considered one of the best tennis players of all time — male or female — with 22 Grand Slam singles titles to her name.

Ohanian, who graduated from Virginia and is a lifelong Washington Redskins fan , co-founded Reddit in 2005 and sold it to Conde Nast a year later. The Brooklyn-born entrepreneur has been called “the Internet’s own cheerleader” by the New York Times and “Mayor of the Internet,” by Forbes.

But like many couples, neither could resist the allure of a holiday season engagement. According to WeddingWire , 33 percent of engagements happen between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day.

In that sense, Williams and Ohanian are just like regular people — just very, very rich and successful ones.