Sports News | 30 December 2016 11:45 CET

Watford and Hoffenhiem target contract-expiring Genoa midfielder Isaac Cofie

Watford and Hoffenhiem are waiting in the wings to swoop for Genoa midfielder Isaac Cofie who is out of contract at the end of the season.

The 25-year-old spent two loan spells at Chievo Verona and Carpi since signing for the side in June 2013.

He returned to his parent club this season but managed only five appearances before the winter break.

Watford coach Walter Mazzarri is said to be a great admirer of the former Ghana international.

Bundesliga side TSG Hoffenheim are said to have to have penciled him down.

