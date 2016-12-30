AFCON 2017: West Ham approach GFA to delay Ayew arrival

English Premier League outfit West Ham United have reportedly written to the Ghana Football Association to delay the arrival of Andre Ayew to the Black Stars camp for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Per FIFA regulations clubs are mandated to release players 14 days to start of the competition but West Ham have requested to allow Ayew join Black Stars on January 3, which is 11 days to first match in Gabon.

This is because the Hammers want use the fit-again winger for their all important English Premier League match against Manchester United at the Olympic Stadium

Ayew is gradually getting back to his best shape after scoring on Boxing Day when they beat his former side Swansea City 4-1.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports