AFCON 2017 opponents watch: Uganda coach Micho admits struggling to pick final 23-man squad

Uganda coach Milutin Sredejovic has confessed he is struggling to name his final 23-man squad for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Serbian tactician has been impressed with the work rate of his squad since commencing training last week.

He hopes to get a fair idea of his squad when he plays Tunisia in Tunis on 04 January in a pre-tournament friendly.

The Cranes have also lined up matches against Ivory Coast and Slovakia on their tour of UAE.

''On the wings of tough times in football are flying tough decisions as I am squeezed between hard rock and stone to decide 23 Uganda best for AFCON 2017,'' Sredojevic said on Thursday.

Uganda are returning to the Africa Cup of Nations after a 39 year absence since Ghana 1978.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com