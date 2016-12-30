Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Sports News | 30 December 2016 10:14 CET

EXCLUSIVE: West Ham United request to delay Andre Ayew arrival in Ghana's camp for AFCON

West Ham United have written to the Ghana Football Association to delay the arrival of Andre Ayew to the Black Stars Africa Cup of Nations camp, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The Hammers want use the fit-again winger for their English Premier League match against Manchester United at the Olympic Stadium on 02 January.

Ayew is gradually getting back to his best shape after scoring on Boxing Day when they beat his former side Swansea City 4-1.

West Ham are mandated to release the player on New Year's Day which will be 14 days to the start of the tournament in Gabon.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

God can only be fully define if all humanity is assembled together
By: Theodore Lawson - bo
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img