Ghana FA gives second batch of footballs to Regional FAs

The Ghana Football Association has distributed footballs to various Regional Under 15 football teams and Academies.

Each team got 20 footballs for the second round of the National U-15 league.

The FA had earlier given15 footballs each to the teams before the started of the league, making it a total of 35 footballs to the respective teams so far.

The Greater Accra, Ashanti and Brong Ahafo regions have two separate Under-15 teams hence the various Regional Football Associations of these 3 regions have enjoyed double of benefit of 70 footballs in total.

Although, its part of the FA's obligations, the beneficiaries were, however, very grateful to the football governing body for such timely gesture.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com