Ghanaian midfielder Torric Jebrin joins Al-Wehda on loan from Ismaily

Egyptian giants Ismaily have finalised a deal with competitors Al Wehda for Ghanaian play maker Torric Jebrin to spend next season on loan for the side.

The Ghanaian play maker confirmed the news to KingFut on his move to Adel Abdel-Rahman's side after all parties agreed the deal.

Torric is however yet yo put pen to paper to finalise the deal.

'I will join the club for the start of the second half of the season,' Torric, 25, told KingFut ahead of his loan move.

The former Hearts of Oak news maker has been in tremendous form for Ismaily and is expected to transform the fortunes of his new side.

