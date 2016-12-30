Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Sports News | 30 December 2016 10:14 CET

Ghanaian midfielder Torric Jebrin joins Al-Wehda on loan from Ismaily

Egyptian giants Ismaily have finalised a deal with competitors Al Wehda for Ghanaian play maker Torric Jebrin to spend next season on loan for the side.

The Ghanaian play maker confirmed the news to KingFut on his move to Adel Abdel-Rahman's side after all parties agreed the deal.

Torric is however yet yo put pen to paper to finalise the deal.

'I will join the club for the start of the second half of the season,' Torric, 25, told KingFut ahead of his loan move.

The former Hearts of Oak news maker has been in tremendous form for Ismaily and is expected to transform the fortunes of his new side.

Torric Jebrin latest videos
VIDEO: Watch Torric Jebrin's sublime assist for Emmanuel Banahene in Ismaily win - 1 year ago

VIDEO: Watch Torric Jebrin's assist in Ismaily's 4-0 win over Haras El Hodood - 1 year ago

VIDEO: Ismaily new recruit Torric Jebrin confident of winning trophies with Egyptian outfit - 1 year ago

Video: GhanaÃ¢â‚¬â„¢s Torric Jebrin scores to cause big earthquake by stunning Fenerbahce - 4 years ago

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

Every criminal or corrupt person must not forget that he would die no matter how much he tries to improve his life at the expense of others
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duis
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img