I deserve SWAG Honours - Roger Barnor

Highly rated world class boxing referee Roger Nii Bonney Barnor feels he has done enough to be honoured by the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG).

Speaking to Yours Truly in an exclusive interview Roger Barnor who was banned some years back in a controversial fight involving Emmanuel Tagoe was the center man when Tagoe beat South African Fana to annex the IBO Lightweight title in Accra.

He said “Man was born to make mistakes and corrections, so if people think I faulted which to me I did no wrong, what is the big deal in not moving forward for better and greater achievements. As for me I shun negative things and move with the positives” he said.

The most popular Bukom born boxing official in Ghana said he had cherished winning the SWAG award for a long time.

“It had been a childhood ambition to claim the SWAG Best Referee award and so when I missed it some years back, I was sad, but now I am happy, because there is time for everything. I have learnt that God’s time is the best and man must never rush in life” he added.

Roger Barnor who holds all the top world boxing bodies badges as a top referee in Africa said officiating in a boxing match is not easy, because a referee must be smart and intelligent.

He revealed that in 2016, he handled all the big fights in Ghana and was invited to South Africa on 6 occasions to officiate boxing fight organised by the World Boxing Association (WBA).

He said in Ghana he handled the big fights involving Isaac Dogboe, Obodai Sai, Emmanuel Tagoe, Duke Micah and others national championships including the one to commission the Bukom Boxing Arena.

According to Barnor, God has rewarded him with talent in boxing refereeing and that is what he does fully for a living, so he has devoted his life to boxing and has undergone seminars and conventions and done courses to upgrade himself to be of the latest and best standard.

He hinted that it was Ataa Eddie Pappoe and one Emmanuel Quaye, a music producer based in Canada who enticed him to go into boxing officiating some years ago and have never looked back after going through his first courses at amateur and later professional level.

He is recognized by the World Boxind Council (WBC), World Boxing Association (WBA), World Boxing Organisation (WBO), International Boxing Federation (IBF), International Boxing Council (IBC) and the International Boxing Organisation (IBO).

He said because of the population of the world and different continents, that is why there are many boxing sanctioning bodies with International and Continental titles to be fought for.

Roger Barnor hinted that Ghana has quality boxers, and it is sad that it is not easy to get to the top of the world especially at the WBC ranking where American and South Americans dominate.

He said Ghanaian boxers like Isaac Dogboe, Duke Micah, Richard Commey, Obodai Sai, Emmanuel Tagoe the Game Boy and others have quality, but promotions will make them greater and bigger.

He commended the managers of the boxers for their hard work and urged corporate Ghana to support sports, especially boxing.

Roger Barnor thanked the Executives and members of SWAG for observing his work and rewarding him accordingly.

He commended the government for putting up the Bukom Boxing Arena and Sports Emporium for the people of Accra who love boxing.

He also thanked the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) Executives especially the President Peter Zwennes and all who have contributed to bring Ghana boxing this far.

The SWAG awards comes off next year at the State House Banquet Hall and Roger Barnor thinks it would be the greatest time in his life.