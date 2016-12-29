Klopp rejects Oxlade-Chamberlain rumours as 'nonsense'

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has rejected as 'nonsense' the rumours that he is about to sign Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

In his press conference prior to Saturday's game against Manchester City, he said: "Usually I don't say anything about transfer rumours but this one is nonsense."

Newspaper reports had linked Oxlade-Chamberlain with a January move to Anfield as a replacement for Sadio Mane, about to join up with Senegal for the African Cup of Nations.

Stories earlier in the month had indicated that Arsenal had yet to open talks over a new contract with the 23-year-old, who has 18 months to run on his current deal at the Emirates Stadium.