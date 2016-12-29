AFCON 2017: Ghana FA receives $237,500 from CAF to prepare tournament

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has given the Ghana Football Association $237,500 to prepare for the 2017 Cup of Nations in Gabon.

The money forms part of CAF’s responsibility to ensure that participating teams at the Nations Cup gets the needed funds to partake in the competition.

The amount released is 50% percent of the total amount all participating teams will get from CAF.

Each participating Federation is expected to receive a total amount of $ 475,000.

The Black Stars have started their non residential training ahead of the tournament.

Black Stars coach Avram Grant is expected to name his final squad on Saturday before they leave for Dubai on January 2 for a pre tournament camping.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports