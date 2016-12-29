Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Sports News | 29 December 2016 19:28 CET

Fatau Mohammed: Black Stars need determination and unity to win Afcon

Despite being snubbed by Avram Grant for the 2017 Afcon in Gabon, Gaziantepspor midfielder Fatau Mohammed has called on the Black Stars players to be determined and united to be able to conquer Africa next month.

The former Rayo Vallecano midfielder insists that apart from being disciplined as players, the key ingredients to win the Afcon title are determination and unity.

Speaking to Ghanasoccernet.com in an exclusive interview, Fatau said "I was not invited but that doesn't stop me from being a Ghanaian and every good player wishes his team mates well. I wish them all the best for the Afcon but we need to be united to win the trophy."

"Determination is a great ingredient in winning titles but that alone will not be enough. All the players must see themselves as members of one family to be able to win the trophy. If we are able to do these, the trophy can come home," he added.

Fatau played over forty matches for Rayo, Almeria and Gatafe combined before moving to Turkey where he played all eight matches for Gaziantepspor before the season ended.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

A WOMAN IS THE EXACT AND PERFECT PRESENTATION OF THE BAUTY IN CREATION.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH ,
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img