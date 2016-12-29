Fatau Mohammed: Black Stars need determination and unity to win Afcon

Despite being snubbed by Avram Grant for the 2017 Afcon in Gabon, Gaziantepspor midfielder Fatau Mohammed has called on the Black Stars players to be determined and united to be able to conquer Africa next month.

The former Rayo Vallecano midfielder insists that apart from being disciplined as players, the key ingredients to win the Afcon title are determination and unity.

Speaking to Ghanasoccernet.com in an exclusive interview, Fatau said "I was not invited but that doesn't stop me from being a Ghanaian and every good player wishes his team mates well. I wish them all the best for the Afcon but we need to be united to win the trophy."

"Determination is a great ingredient in winning titles but that alone will not be enough. All the players must see themselves as members of one family to be able to win the trophy. If we are able to do these, the trophy can come home," he added.

Fatau played over forty matches for Rayo, Almeria and Gatafe combined before moving to Turkey where he played all eight matches for Gaziantepspor before the season ended.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

