Sports News | 29 December 2016 19:28 CET

Sam Arday to join Black Stars technical team for AFCON as advisor

The Ghana Football Association has contracted veteran coach Sam Arday to be part of the Black Stars technical team for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

According to a Graphic Sports publication, Arday will act as a technical advisor between the team and the management committee.

This was reached after a critical meeting between the Black Stars Management Committee and coach Avram Grant last Monday.

Arday is technical director for the West African Football Academy.

He won the FIFA U17 World Cup in Ecuador and was the first black coach to win an Olympic football medal- bronze at the 1992 Games in Barcelona.

