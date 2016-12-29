Sports News | 29 December 2016 18:00 CET
Bechem United parts company with coach Zacharias
Bechem United have severed ties with their Portuguese coach Manuel Zacharias.
Both parties reached an agreement to go separate after a meeting on Wednesday in Accra.
The relationship between the coach and the club has been frosty since his appointment midway through the season.
Zacharias is regarded the club’s most successful coach after guiding the Hunters to the MTN FA Cup in August this year.
Story by Ghana/Joy Sports
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].