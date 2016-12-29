Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Sports News | 29 December 2016 16:47 CET

Bechem United terminate contract with coach Manuel Zacharias

Bechem United have severed ties with their Portuguese coach Manuel Zacharias.

Both parties reached an agreement to go separate after a meeting on Wednesday in Accra.

The relationship between the coach and the club has been frosty since his appointment midway through the season.

Zacharias is regarded the club's most successful coach after guiding the Hunters to the MTN FA Cup in August this year.

Robbing Peter to pay Paul is bad but robbing for the sake of robbing is even worse.
