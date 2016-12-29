Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Sports News | 29 December 2016 16:47 CET

Youngster Samuel Owusu nets debut Genclerbirligi goal in Turkish Cup win

Youngster Samuel Owusu scored his first goal for Genclerbirligi in the 6-0 win over Amed SK on Thursday in the Turkish Cup.

The 20-year-old slotted home the fourth goal of the match after 47 minutes at the Ankara Ondokuz MayÄ±s Stadyumu.

Marko Milinkovic gave Genclerbirligi a two-goal lead by 12 minutes and the Ahmet Oguz

Oguz made it five-nil on the hour mark and Vedat Muriqi from complete the demolishing exercise in the 82 nd  minute.

what comes out from the mouth,comes from the heart.
