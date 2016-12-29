Ben Nunoo Mensah Highly Tipped For GOC Presidency

Former athletics chief, George Haldane Lutterodt, has tipped Ben Nunoo Mensah, President of the Ghana Weightlifting Federation (GWF), as one of the persons who have the capability to lead the Ghana Olympic Commitee (GOC) when nominations open for elections in March next year.

The man who dreaded the re-election of incumbent Professor Francis Dodoo said the President of the Ghana Athletics Association (GAA) had reduced the GOC and there is need for change for the better.

“Under Dodoo, GOC fell from its lofty heights to a very low public esteem and lacked transparency,” he stated.

According to Mr Lutterodt, who was an Ambassador for Peace in this year’s elections, during the Benson Tongo (B.T) Baba’s reign, the GOC was the bread winner for all sporting disciplines relative to the provision of sporting equipment.

He dispelled the notion that during the Professor Dodoo administration the GOC lacked funds to operate and run its activities.

“It is the GOC that rather sources funds and acquires sponsorship to support the sporting disciplines and not the government giving them money as we are seeing in this current Professor Dodoo administration,” he said.

Mr Lutterodt, who was the chairman of the GAA from 2001 to 2004, charged the President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to take the growth and development of sports seriously.

The friend of the President-elect for more than 35 years, believes Nana Addo is up to the task and could help sports grow again.

The 60-year-old sports enthusiast and financier entreated the President-elect to appoint a competent person to manage sports since sports is a very important tool for national unity and a major source of employment for the youth.

“The past eight years we have had eight different sports ministers at the Sports Ministry and this is not good for the country”, he lamented.

Meanwhile, Nii Adotey Dzata, President of the Ghana Kick Boxing Association is also backing Ben Nunoo Mensah fully. He said Ghana needs a dynamic and industrious leader in sports. "I think for now Ben Nunoo Mensah has shown that he is ready for the job and i believe he can do it. He is a good organiser and knows how to raise funds which is our biggest problem as sports administrators" he added.