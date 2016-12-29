Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Boxing | 29 December 2016 15:41 CET

GBA Donate To Old Members

By Sammy Heywood Okine

The board of the Ghana Boxing Authority GBA has visited some old boxing stake holders who have helped raised the image of boxing in Ghana back some time, but are now weak to function.

The stakeholders visited were presented with some token, apart from Alhaji Shoomi.

Those visited included Mr. Jea Osabutey, Nii Num Thompson and Ahene Truly.

President of the GBA, Peter Zwennes said the visit was a token and opportunity to remember those who have played key roles towards the development and success of Ghana Boxing.

Naa Duakua Dodoo PRO of the GBA said the old guards were remembered and visited to refresh their spirits and inform them that they are not forgotten.

Some young promoters like Solomon Otoo described the gesture of the GBA as very encouraging and he praised the President Peter Zwennes for his vision and dynamic style of management.


