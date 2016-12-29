Joseph Attamah's Istanbul Basaksehir top Turkish Super Lig at halfway stage
Joseph Attamah and his Istanbul Basaksehir side finished the first half of the season on top of the Turkish Super Lig standings.
Attamah scored as Basaksehir drew 1-1 with Adanaspor on the road to go one point ahead of defending champion Besiktas.
The former Ghana youth international got revived mid-way through the season and made five appearances.
The Turkish League goes into a nearly 20-day break.
