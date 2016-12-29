Shanghai Shenhua confirms Tevez deal

Manchester City and United striker Carlos Tevez has signed for Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua, the club confirmed on Thursday.

Shanghai have signed the Argentina forward, 32, from Boca Juniors but no details were given over the contract.

Shanghai, coached by ex-Brighton boss Gus Poyet, are reported to have agreed a deal worth £70m for Tevez including a salary in excess of £500,000 a week.

Boca Juniors said: “Good luck Carlitos. You will always be in our hearts.”

Tevez played for seven years in the Premier League and won the title with both Manchester clubs.

He also lifted the Champions League trophy with United in 2008 before joining Juventus in 2013, where he won two Italian championships.

On 23 December Chelsea agreed terms with Shanghai SIPG for Brazil midfielder Oscar, 25, in a move that is estimated to cost £60m.

