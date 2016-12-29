Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Sports News | 29 December 2016 13:49 CET

Ex-Hearts captain Addoquaye, father of Eric Addo dies at age 71

The father of ex- Ghana defender Eric Addo is reported dead in Accra.

Mr. Addoquaye Addo died after a short illness at the age of 71 on 11 December, 2016.

He was one-time captain of Hearts of Oak and also served a Team Manager at the club.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later.

leave mr tyson alone and stop gossiping.he is old enough to know good and bad.
By: toni touch
