Sports News | 29 December 2016 13:49 CET
Ex-Hearts captain Addoquaye, father of Eric Addo dies at age 71
The father of ex- Ghana defender Eric Addo is reported dead in Accra.
Mr. Addoquaye Addo died after a short illness at the age of 71 on 11 December, 2016.
He was one-time captain of Hearts of Oak and also served a Team Manager at the club.
Funeral arrangements will be announced later.
