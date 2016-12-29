Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Jordan Ayew on the radar of Chinese club Shanghai SIPG

Ghana striker Jordan Ayew could be joining Chinese side Shangai SIPG in the near future.

Reports in England suggest that coach of the side Andre Villas-Boas has made an approach for the Aston Villa striker.

The former Marseille man is not a starter under Bruce and also unsettled in the Championship, so the chance of a lucrative switch to the Far East may appeal to him.

Villa would want around £10 million for Ayew but that kind of money is no problem to Shanghai club.

Ayew is heading off to play for his nation in the African Cup of Nations next month.

