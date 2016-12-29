Christian Atsu expects Uganda to surprise many at AFCON 2017

Ghana and Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu has revealed the Cranes of Uganda will pose a threat to any team they come up against in the Africa Cup of Nations.

'Uganda Cranes are not an underdog any more. They have played against all those teams in the group but we are not scared of them but they have a very good defensive set up which could worry us.

'They have a very good team both offensively and defensively'.

'The Cranes qualified on merit therefore the players are working hard to get to the AFCON and are prepared to compete rather than participating', he told Starr Sports.

