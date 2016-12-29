Ex-Kotoko official Kennedy Agyapong survives car accident

Former Asante Kotoko top management member Kennedy Agyapong popularly known as Kenpong escaped death after his sleek BMW Jet 4 Sports car crashed with a Daewoo saloon at Birem, near Kyebi on the Accra-Kumasi Highway on Wednesday.

Kennedy Agyapong was on his way to New Patriotic Party (NPP) Thanksgiving ceremony at Mpraeso, Kwahu in the Eastern Region and also to visit his family when a Daewoo saloon car crossed his path.

He, together with the driver of the Daewoo have as a result sustained serious injuries but have since sought for medical attention and recovering.

The Executive chairman of the Kenpong Group said in an interview that:

“I tried to avoid the car, but I couldn’t, I was so close to it, it was inevitable. I feel pains in my arms and legs but I am recovering, thank God no deaths have been recorded.”

The accident happened close to where departed coach EK Afranie lost his life around 2:34pm, and reports gathered indicate that the cars have been towed and parked at the MTTU unit of the Kyebi Police Station.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports/Benedict Owusu