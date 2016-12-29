Sprite Ball: St. Augustine's College,Aggrey Memorial on course for title defence
The tenth edition of the annual Sprite Basketball challenge commenced yesterday with defending champions St. Augustine's collage and Aggrey Memorial all winning at the El Wak Stadium.
In Group A of the male basketball St. Augustine’s College began its quest to the title defense with a win over Osu Presbyterian Senior High School , beating the Osu side 25-18. Mawuli SHS defeated Kumasi Anglican SHS by 28-18
Third place winners Pope John Senior High School trashed former winners PRESEC-Legon 25-16. Whilst St. Johns also grabbed an impressive win over Adisadel College beating them 20-13 in group B
In group C, Mfantsipim SHS annihilated debutant Sacred Heart 44-24. Whilst Keta senior high lost by a point difference against Prempeh College by 20-21.
In the final group, Opoku Ware sealed a comfortable victory over Ghana Lebanon Islamic by 40-21.
Koforidua Senior Technical School lost by 14-10 to Ghana Technical Senior High.
In the Girls division, Mamfe Methodist Girls Senior High School qualified to the semi finals after beating West Africa Senior High School 27-22 on the back of a 16-11 win over Three Town Senior High School.
Defending champions Aggrey Memorial Mount Zion made the final four after blazing Three Town SHS 42-16 and West Africa Senior High School 21-13.
Wesley Girls also piped Ahantan SHS 20-18 and mauled Accra Wesley Girls by 20-12 in the Wesley Derby .
Kumasi Girls also grabbed a nick victory over Accra Wesley Girls by 17-16.
Mamfe Methodist, Wesley Girls, Kumasi Girls and Aggrey Memorial have all made it to the semi finals which continues today at the El Wak sports stadium.
Story by Ghana/Joy Sports/Joseph Adamafio