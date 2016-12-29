MLS star Dominic Oduro donates balls and jerseys to former side Inter Allies

Former Inter Allies forward, Dominic Oduro donated items to the team earlier today (Wednesday) after joining the team for training, at the El-Wak Stadium.

Oduro who now plies his trade for the Montreal Impact in the Major League Soccer presented jerseys, balls and training apparels to his former teammates.

The speedster is in the country for the Christmas holidays after he had a very decent season with the MLS side this season.

The items were handed to the team in the presence of Head Coach coach Prince Owusu, Technical Director Willie Klutse and Vice President Delali Eric Senaye, they applauded the kind gesture of the ex player.

Oduro insists he hopes the items will at least motivate the players and bring the best out of them as they continue to push for higher heights in their respective careers.

Dominic Oduro latest videos

VIDEO: Watch Dominic Oduro's wonderful diving header from Didier Drogba's cross in MLS - 8 months ago

Ghana striker Dominic Oduro was fifth top scorer in the MLS for 2013 - 3 years ago

VIDEO: Ghana striker Dominic Oduro hands Columbus win in MLS - 4 years ago

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com