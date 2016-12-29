Black Stars Coach Avram Grant Visits Akoto Lante Boxing Gym

Ghana Black Stars Coach Avram Grant on Tuesday paid a surprise visit to the Bronx Boxing Gym at Akoto Lante, near Bukom in Ga Mashie, Accra.

Head Coach of the Gym, Coach Carl Lokko told Yours Truly he was not aware of the Grant’s coming to Akoto Lante, and it was a surprise Christmas Gift to the whole Gym made up of young budding talents and experienced world class boxers and champions like Richard Commey and Duke Micah.

He said the courtesy call by the National Football Team is very inspiring and informs him that many people are watching what he, Bronx Gym and Streetwise Boxing Promotions are doing.

The Israeli Football Expert who has acknowledged the depth of sporting talent in Ghana said he had been following the exploits of Richard Commey for a long time in the UK and felt it was time for the surprise visit.

He encouraged the boxers at Bronx Gym to train hard and obey instructions, as well as focus to become future champions who will never let any chance slip by.

Richard Commey, former Commonwealth Lightweight Champion who relinquished the title to go for the IBF crown which he lost to American Robert Easter Jnr said he is very happy because he had a successful year, despite losing the IBF title and again recently in Russia in an elimination to the title.

“I am now a world class boxer, at least I am in the ratings of the top Boxing bodies and 2017 will be a different season as I will be back bigger and better” he said.

Duke Micah, the current Commonwealth Bantamweight Champion who brought smiles to the Gym with his victory in London said Coach Grant coming to no place than the Bronx Gym means that the Gym is special.