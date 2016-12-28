Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Sports News | 28 December 2016 23:43 CET

Ex-Kotoko vice chairman Kennedy Agyepong survives serious car accident

Former Asante Kotoko vice chairman Kennedy Agyepong survived a serious car accident on Wednesday at Bonsu on the Kumasi road.

Kenpong came out unscathed after his BMW Z4 Sports car rammed into a Daewood salon car who drove onto his path on the highway at about 2:15pm.

His car then veered into a bush and was rescued by onlookers.

The renowned businessman sustained no major wounds and was rushed to Accra for further medical check ups.

GHANAsoccernet.com understands he was going to visit his father in Nkawkaw.

Sports News

