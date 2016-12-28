Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Sports News | 28 December 2016 22:14 CET

AFCON 2017: Black Stars begin non residential training

By MyJoyOnline

Ghana Coach Avram Grant monitored the fitness level of 22 players on Wednesday afternoon at the St. Thomas Aquinas School park, Accra ahead of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations slated for Gabon next month.

Grant who is expected to name his official squad for the tournament on Saturday December 31, watched the various players who are on Holidays in Ghana go through several drills as he prepares his final list.

The players on parade at the park situated in Accra includee;

Razak Brimah Fatau Dauda Richard Ofori Lawrence Ati-Zigi Rashid Sumaila Majeed Abdul Waris Godsway Donyoh Latif Blessing Mubarak Wakasu David Accam Samuel Tetteh Afriyie Acquah Ofori Ebenezer Harrison Afful Emmanuel Agyeman Badu Nuru Suley Edwin Gyimah Raphael Dwamena Bernard Terkpetey Frank Achrampong Ebenezer Assifuah Jonathan Mensah

