Sports News | 28 December 2016 22:14 CET

WA All Stars captain customizes exercises in honour of Premier League triumph

By MyJoyOnline

Wa All Stars skipper Abdul Ganiu Ismail has printed exercise books in honour of his teammates of the club for their historic Ghana Premier League triumph.

All Stars became the first Northern club to win a major title after edging close competitor Aduana Stars on penultimate match day.

The books have the images of the all players of the Northern Blues along with the league trophy whilst the FrontPage have his own image.

The talented defender is expected to share the books among some selected schools in Wa.

It is the first time he is initiating such a gesture.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports

Sports News

