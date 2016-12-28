Kotoko signs Kwame Boahene

Enterprising midfielder, Kwame Boahene has joined Kotoko for the next three years.

The former Medeama player signed contract papers at Kotoko’s secretariat on Wednesday afternoon after passing his medical examination earlier in the morning.

The talented midfielder who had been at Medeama for three seasons expressed his delight after signing the contract, pledging to do his best for the club.

Representing Kotoko at the brief signing ceremony was Executive Chairman, Dr. Kwame Kyei and four management members namely Operations Director, Ernest Owusu Ansah; Head of Legal Team, Lawyer Yaw Boafo; Administrative Manager, Rose Padmore Yeboah and Accra Representative and Premier League Board member, Thomas Boakye Agyeman.

Boahene was accompanied to the secretariat by his manager, Robert Hagan alias Awuley.