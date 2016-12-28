Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Sports News | 28 December 2016 22:14 CET

Black stars begin training ahead of AFCON 2017 [Photos]

By CitiFMonline

The Black Stars began preparations for the Africa Cup of Nations with their first training session at the St. Thomas Aquinas School in Accra on Wednesday.

A total of 22 players were at the premises of school with surprise inclusions of Raphael Dwamena, Rashid Sumaila and Austria based Ati Zigi all taking part in the training session.

Egypt based goalkeeper Fatau Dauda, Ghanaian Champions Wa Stars goalie Richard Ofori and Spain based goalkeeper Razak Brimah all took part in today’s session.

Other players who took part were Latif Blessing of Liberty Professional, Harrison Afful, Jonathan Mensah and Abdul Majeed Waris.

It is worth noting that Jamaican physical trainer Jamie Lawrence took charge of the entire session.

The team is expected to continue the training at the same venue on Thursday.


By: Rahman Osman/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

MONEY AND WOMEN TOLD THE WORLD,"WE ARE THE WAYS,THE TRUTH AND THE HIGH LIGHTS NO ONE COMES TO THE DEVIL UNLESS THROUGH US."
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH, Dui
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img