Black stars begin training ahead of AFCON 2017 [Photos]

The Black Stars began preparations for the Africa Cup of Nations with their first training session at the St. Thomas Aquinas School in Accra on Wednesday.

A total of 22 players were at the premises of school with surprise inclusions of Raphael Dwamena, Rashid Sumaila and Austria based Ati Zigi all taking part in the training session.

Egypt based goalkeeper Fatau Dauda, Ghanaian Champions Wa Stars goalie Richard Ofori and Spain based goalkeeper Razak Brimah all took part in today’s session.

Other players who took part were Latif Blessing of Liberty Professional, Harrison Afful, Jonathan Mensah and Abdul Majeed Waris.

It is worth noting that Jamaican physical trainer Jamie Lawrence took charge of the entire session.

The team is expected to continue the training at the same venue on Thursday.

–

By: Rahman Osman/citifmonline.com/Ghana