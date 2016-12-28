Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Sam Allardyce wants to block Ivory Coast revert Wilfried Zaha from playing at AFCON

New Crystal Palace coach Sam Allardyce does not want Cote d'Ivoire attacker Wilfried Zaha to attend the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

Zaha is set to miss up to five weeks of English Premier League action with Palace when he attends the continental showpiece next year.

The 24-year-old, a former England junior international, has decided to switch his allegiance to the country of his birth, Cote d'Ivoire.

He was born in Abidjan but moved to south London with his family when he was four years old.

Zaha met with Ivorian Football Federation president Augustin Sidy Diallo and the team's manager Michel Dussuyer in November when he agreed to play for them.

The IFF is confident that the player will not be persuaded to change his mind.

Cote d'Ivoire are in Group C at Afcon 2017 alongside DR Congo, Morocco and Togo.

